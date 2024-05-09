Advertisement

Payal Kapadia is currently gearing up to see through the word premiere of her labour of love, All We Imagine As Light, at the soon to take place 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival this year. All We Imagine As Light, is heading for the big leagues, all set to compete for Cannes top honour - the Palme d'Or. The first trailer for the film, is now out.

All We Imagine As Light trailer is out now



The official YouTube handle for Screen International, shared the first trailer of Cannes Palme d'Or hopeful, All We Imagine As Light. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, it traverses the journey of two nurses - also roommates - who set out to find a place where they can experience the manifestation of their desires. Directed by Payal Kapadia, the film features a cast made up of Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon.

The film has been bankrolled by France’s Petit Chaos with co-producers including India’s Chalk & Cheese, France’s Arte France Cinema, the Netherlands’ Baldr Film, India’s Another Birth, Luxembourg’s Les Films Fauves and Italy’s Pulpa Film. Incidentally, All We Imagine As Light is the first Indian title to be 'In Competition' at Cannes, since 1994.

India is set to reign big at Cannes this year



All We Imagine As Light may be competing for the Palme d'Or, but it is not the only Indian title, headed to Cannes this year. A total of seven Indian (or Indian-backed) titles will be screened at the coveted film festival this year. Sandhya Suri's Santosh has been selected in the Un Certain Regard category. Karan Kandhari's Sister Midnight has been selected for the Director's Fortnight category. Maisam Ali's In Retreat is part of the ACID section at Cannes.

Finally, the restored version of Shyam Benegal's 1976 classic Manthan, will also premiere at Cannes. As a special mention, Konstantin Bojanov's Bulgarian production, The Shameless, is not an Indian title, but has been shot in the country, being selected in the Un Certain Regard category.