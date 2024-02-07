Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 28th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

Armaan Malik Makes Surprise Appearance at Lollapalooza India, Joins Lauv On Stage

In a surprise twist, Lauv was joined by Armaan Malik on the Lollapalooza stage. The two performed Lauv’s song I'm So Tired in unison.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Armaan Malik with Lauv
Armaan Malik with Lauv | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Singer-songwriter Ari Staprans Leff, known by his stage name Lauv, performed on Day 1 of Lollapalooza India at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on Saturday, January 27. In a surprise twist, he was joined by Armaan Malik on stage. The two performed Lauv’s song I'm So Tired in unison.

Armaan Malik makes a cameo at Lollapalooza India

Lauv took to the stage around 6:45 pm. As the sun went down painting the Mumbai skyline in a peach hue. He entered the stage donning a glittery helmet, kicking off the set right on time and, not even a delay of a minute.

The energy of the crowd was unparalleled as Lauv performed to the packed crowd of festival-goers. He, later, invited Armaan on stage and the duo went on to sing I’m So Tired

Lauv's debut performance in India

Thumping bass with perfect undertones gives the space for the synths and the harmony to breathe through. The fan arena exploded when they saw the artiste belting out their favourite tracks that have become a rage on social media in the form of reels. He performed on songs like I Like Me Better and Love U Like That.

He dropped Chasing Fire 15 minutes into his set as the 4th song from the list and also advised the audience to stay hydrated. Dove into the crowd and signed autographs for the fans.

Lauv came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2023 and has been a powerful advocate for mental health, shaping conversation among millions of his followers, most of whom are youngsters.

(with inputs from IANS)

Published January 28th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

