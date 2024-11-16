sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:26 IST, November 16th 2024

IFFI 2024: Ashutosh Gowariker Named Chairperson Of International Jury

Ashutosh Gowariker, known for films like Jodhaa Akbar, has been appointed as the chairperson of the International Jury for the 2024 International Film Festival of India.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ashutosh Gowariker is the director of Lagaan
Ashutosh Gowariker is the director of Lagaan | Image: IMDb
19:20 IST, November 16th 2024