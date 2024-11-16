Published 19:26 IST, November 16th 2024
IFFI 2024: Ashutosh Gowariker Named Chairperson Of International Jury
Ashutosh Gowariker, known for films like Jodhaa Akbar, has been appointed as the chairperson of the International Jury for the 2024 International Film Festival of India.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ashutosh Gowariker is the director of Lagaan | Image: IMDb
19:20 IST, November 16th 2024