BAFTA 2024: Christopher Nolan Wins Best Director Award For Oppenheimer
Christopher Nolan wins the title of Best Director for Oppenheimer. The director said, "Thank you for letting us take on something quite dark."
Christopher Nolan | Image:Pinterest
Christopher Nolan wins the title of Best Director for Oppenheimer. After taking the award, the director said, '"Thank you for letting us take on something quite dark, and seeing the potential in that. Our film ends on what I think is a dramatically necessary note of despair. But in the real world, there are all kinds of individuals and organisations who have [worked to reduce] the number of nuclear weapons in the world.”
Published February 19th, 2024 at 00:52 IST