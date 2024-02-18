Advertisement

BAFTA Film Awards will take place at London’s Royal Festival Hall and will be a glitzy, British-accented appetizer for Hollywood’s Academy Awards, closely watched for hints about who might win at the Oscars on March 10. The show will be hosted, with a dash of self-deprecating humor, by “Doctor Who” star David Tennant.

Frontrunners at BAFTA 2024

“Poor Things” and “Oppenheimer” are the leading contenders for the British Academy Film Awards, which will be handed out Sunday in front of an audience of filmmakers, movie stars, and the heir to the British throne.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ gothic fantasia is up for 11 trophies, while Christopher Nolan’s atom-bomb epic has 13 nominations for the British prizes, known as BAFTAs. That’s the same number “Oppenheimer” has for the Oscars, where it is also the frontrunner.

Nominees including Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Rosamund Pike, Ryan Gosling and Ayo Edebiri are expected on the red carpet beside the River Thames, along with presenters such as Andrew Scott, Cate Blanchett, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Idris Elba.



Prince William to attend as guest of honor

Guest of honor will be Prince William, in his role as president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. He’ll be without his wife Kate, who is recovering after abdominal surgery last month.



Historical epic “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Holocaust drama “ The Zone of Interest” have nine nominations each for the prizes, officially called the EE BAFTA Film Awards.



French courtroom drama “Anatomy of a Fall,” boarding school comedy “The Holdovers” and Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro” each have seven, while grief-flecked love story “All of Us Strangers” is nominated in six categories and class-war dramedy “Saltburn ” in five.

“Barbie,” one half of 2023’s “Barbenheimer” box office juggernaut, also has five nominations, but missed out on nods for best picture and best director.



Performances at BAFTA 2024

The ceremony is set to include musical performances by “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, the latter singing her 2001 hit “Murder on the Dancefloor,” which shot back up the charts after featuring in “Saltburn.”



Samantha Morton will receive the academy’s highest honor, the BAFTA Fellowship, and film curator June Givanni, founder of the June Givanni PanAfrican Cinema Archive, will be honored for outstanding British contribution to cinema.

(with inputs from AP)