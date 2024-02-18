Advertisement

The EE BAFTA Film Awards Nominees’ Party, supported by Bulgari, took place at the National Gallery in London’s Trafalgar Square a day before the awards will be handed out at Royal Festival Hall in London. The evening kicked off a spectacular weekend of celebrations bringing together this year’s EE BAFTA Film Awards’ nominated talent in-front-of and behind-the-screen.

Celebs glam up BAFTA Film Awards Nominees’ Party

Pictures from the time were shared online by the official Instagram handle of BAFTA. Those in attendance were Fantasia Barrino, Bradley Cooper, Phoebe Dynevor, Emerald Fennell, Paul Giamatti, June Givanni, Richard E. Grant, Sandra Hüller, Paul Mescal, Samantha Morton, Carey Mulligan, Rosamund Pike, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Margot Robbie, Dominic Sessa, Celine Song, Justine Triet and Teo Yoo. David Tennant, who will host the awards night, also marked his presence at the night.

Paul Giamatti, Sandra Hüller, Teo Yoo at BAFTA party | Image: BAFTA/Instagram

Paul Mescal, Margot Robbie, Rosamund Pike, Carey Mulligan at BAFTA party | Image: Image: BAFTA/Instagram

DJ Zara Martin provided the night’s entertainment at the historic venue, surrounded by some of the world’s most iconic paintings, according to a press release by BAFTA.

Advertisement

What to expect from BAFTAs?

Poor Things, Oppenheimer, Killers Of The Flower Moon, The Zone Of Interest are the leading contenders for the British Academy Film Awards, which will be handed out Sunday in front of an audience of filmmakers, movie stars and the heir to the British throne. The show will be hosted, with a dash of self-deprecating humour, by Doctor Who star David Tennant.

Advertisement

Among the presenters is Deepika Padukone, who is expected to be present at the awards ceremony after being a presenter at the the 95th Academy Awards in 2023. She will join the likes of Cate Blanchett, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Daisy Edgar Jones, Daryl McCormack, David Beckham, Dua Lipa, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson, Himesh Patel, Hugh Grant, Idris Elba, Indira Varma, James Martin, Jack O’Connell, Keegan-Michael Key, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lily Collins, Marisa Abela, Rebecca Ferguson, Sheila Atim and Taylor Russell in handing out the golden mask.