Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 10:27 IST

BAFTA 2024: Margot Robbie, Rosamund Pike, Paul Mescal, Teo Yoo Glam Up Nominees' Party | Photos

BAFTA nominees Margot Robbie, Paul Mescal, Paul Giamatti, Rosamund Pike, Paul Giamatti, Sandra Hüller, Teo Yoo and others attended a party hosted by Bulgari.

Republic Entertainment Desk
BAFTA
BAFTA | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The EE BAFTA Film Awards Nominees’ Party, supported by Bulgari, took place at the National Gallery in London’s Trafalgar Square a day before the awards will be handed out at Royal Festival Hall in London. The evening kicked off a spectacular weekend of celebrations bringing together this year’s EE BAFTA Film Awards’ nominated talent in-front-of and behind-the-screen.

Celebs glam up BAFTA Film Awards Nominees’ Party

Pictures from the time were shared online by the official Instagram handle of BAFTA. Those in attendance were Fantasia Barrino, Bradley Cooper, Phoebe Dynevor, Emerald Fennell, Paul Giamatti, June Givanni, Richard E. Grant, Sandra Hüller, Paul Mescal, Samantha Morton, Carey Mulligan, Rosamund Pike, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Margot Robbie, Dominic Sessa, Celine Song, Justine Triet and Teo Yoo. David Tennant, who will host the awards night, also marked his presence at the night.

Paul Giamatti, Sandra Hüller, Teo Yoo at BAFTA party | Image: BAFTA/Instagram
Paul Mescal, Margot Robbie, Rosamund Pike, Carey Mulligan at BAFTA party | Image: Image: BAFTA/Instagram

DJ Zara Martin provided the night’s entertainment at the historic venue, surrounded by some of the world’s most iconic paintings, according to a press release by BAFTA.  

Advertisement

What to expect from BAFTAs?

Poor Things, Oppenheimer, Killers Of The Flower Moon, The Zone Of Interest are the leading contenders for the British Academy Film Awards, which will be handed out Sunday in front of an audience of filmmakers, movie stars and the heir to the British throne. The show will be hosted, with a dash of self-deprecating humour, by Doctor Who star David Tennant.

Advertisement

Among the presenters is Deepika Padukone, who is expected to be present at the awards ceremony after being a presenter at the the 95th Academy Awards in 2023. She will join the likes of Cate Blanchett, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Daisy Edgar Jones, Daryl McCormack, David Beckham, Dua Lipa, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson, Himesh Patel, Hugh Grant, Idris Elba, Indira Varma, James Martin, Jack O’Connell, Keegan-Michael Key, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lily Collins, Marisa Abela, Rebecca Ferguson, Sheila Atim and Taylor Russell in handing out the golden mask. 

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 10:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

12 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

12 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

12 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

15 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

17 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

18 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

18 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

18 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

18 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

18 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

18 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

18 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Is Popcorn Brain? Causes, Symptoms, Remedies, And More

    Lifestyle Health15 minutes ago

  2. R Ashwin en route to Rajkot, will rejoin the squad in Day 4

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  3. Australian cop allegedly steals 81 Bitcoin during drug raid

    Business News22 minutes ago

  4. IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Live: Kuldeep Yadav's batting spell ends

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  5. Rashmika Says She 'Escaped Death' After Flight Makes Emergency Landing

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo