Updated January 19th, 2024 at 00:17 IST
BAFTA 2024 Nominations: Oppenheimer And Poor Things Lead The Pack, Barbie Falls Short
Oppenheimer leads BAFTA 2024 award nominations with 13 nods, followed closely by Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things and Killers Of The Flower Moon.
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leads the race for the British Academy Film Awards, with nominations in 13 categories. The Cillian Murphy starrer has landed 13 nominations in categories such as Best Film and Best Director, to name a few. Close behind sits Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things with 11 nominations, including for Best Film and Actress for Emma Stone. However, Barbie, the film that ruled the box office despite a clash with Oppenheimer last year, fell short. The film has received only 5 nominations with Margot Robbie having a Leading Actress nod and Ryan Gosling being among the Best Supporting Actors, but there’s no room in either Best Film or Director.
Here we have brought to you the complete list of nominations which was released on Thursday, January 18.
Best film
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Outstanding British film
All of Us Strangers
How To Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
Leading actress
Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Leading actor
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo - Past Lives
Supporting actress
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Supporting actor
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
Director
All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
The Holdovers - Alexander Payne
Maestro - Bradley Cooper
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People's President
Earth Mama
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
Film not in the English language
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Documentary
20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
Animated film
The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Original screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Adapted screenplay
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia Mckenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
Original score
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Casting
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
How To Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Cinematography
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Costume design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Production design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Make-up and hair
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Sound
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Special visual effects
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
British short film
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
British short animation
Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
The BAFTA Film Awards ceremony takes place on February 18 at London’s Royal Festival Hall and will stream in India at 5:30 AM on Lionsgate Play.
Published January 18th, 2024 at 18:56 IST
