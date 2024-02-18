Advertisement

The guest of honour for the BAFTA 2024 Prince William arrived at the event in style. The Prince wore a blue velvet blazer paired with black pants and a white shirt. He completed his look with a bow tie. He attended the event alone in his role as president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

The Prince of Wales has arrived at The #BAFTA2024 looking Sharp in his black tuxedo🔥🔥🤩

Now why did he walk in like he would rather be at home with his wife?🤭 Prince William really hate those red carpets alone😂😅

The walk reads "Wrap this up"😭#BAFTA2024 #WrapthisUp

📹India… pic.twitter.com/y8rfNAhQkL — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) February 18, 2024

His wife Kate, who generally accompanies the Prince, was absent this time around as she is recovering after abdominal surgery last month.