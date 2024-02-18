English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 23:11 IST

BAFTA 2024: Prince William Arrives At Red Carpet, Wife Kate Middleton Gives It A Miss - Here’s Why

Prince William attended BAFTA 2024 alone in his role as president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts on February 18.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Prince William
Prince William | Image:X
The guest of honour for the BAFTA 2024 Prince William arrived at the event in style. The Prince wore a blue velvet blazer paired with black pants and a white shirt. He completed his look with a bow tie.  He attended the event alone in his role as president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. 

His wife Kate, who generally accompanies the Prince, was absent this time around as she is recovering after abdominal surgery last month.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 22:58 IST

