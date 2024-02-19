Advertisement

Prince William graced the BAFTA Awards in London tonight, standing tall as the esteemed British film event unfolded. With the Princess of Wales recuperating from recent surgery, the 42-year-old Prince showed up clad in his signature navy velour suit jacket and dickie bow, as he mingled with the crowd outside the Royal Festival Hall.

The heir to the throne engaged with admirers and even posed for selfies and exchanged banter as he made his way down the red carpet. Prince William found himself in esteemed company, sharing a seat with Hollywood legend Cate Blanchett as the awards ceremony, hosted by David Tennant, commenced.

The BAFTA hosted several stars to the South Bank, with actors like Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone, and Florence Pugh dressed in their finest for the occasion.

Why did Catherine give the BAFTA a miss?

Tonight marked Prince William's first prominent royal engagement since the Princess's surgical procedure last month, amid reports of his father's battle with cancer. While initial speculation suggested the Prince might opt out of attending the ceremony, traditionally attended with Kate, his commitment to representing the royal family remained resolute.

The Princess's absence follows her surgery at the London Clinic on January 16, prompting her return to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to be with their children.

William has curtailed his public appearances recently. Yet, his role as Bafta president since 2010 underscores his dedication to the arts, a commitment initially shared with Kate, who debuted alongside him at the event in 2017.

Reflecting his classic sartorial taste, Prince William that year wore a double-breasted black velvet tuxedo jacket for the occasion which is a timeless choice amidst the glitz and glamour of the BAFTA affair. For the unversed, BAFTA Awards saw Oppenheimer sweeping the show with Barbie going empty-handed.