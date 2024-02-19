Updated February 18th, 2024 at 23:57 IST
BAFTA 2024: Robert Downey Jr, Da’Vine Joy Randolph Win Best Supporting Actor, Actress Title
Robert Downey Jr won the BAFTA award under the category - Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film Oppenheimer.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Robert Downey Jr | Image:Republic
Robert Downey Jr won the BAFTA award under the category - Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, De’Vine Joy Randolph bagged the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in The Holdovers.
Published February 18th, 2024 at 23:57 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.