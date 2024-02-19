Advertisement

In a winning night for the biopic Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. clinched the award for Best Supporting Actor, marking the film's third win of the evening. Downey's portrayal of Lewis Strauss, the nemesis of the father of the atomic bomb, earned him accolades at the prestigious event.

More about Robert Downey Jr.’s BAFTA win

Downey, a three-time Oscar nominee, plays Oppenheimer's nemesis Lewis Strauss in the Christopher Nolan-helmed biopic. He was up against Robert De Niro ('Killers of the Flower Moon'), Jacob Elordi ('Saltburn'), Ryan Gosling ('Barbie'), Paul Mescal ('All of Us Strangers') and Dominic Sessa ('The Holdovers').

More about Da'Vine Joy Randolph’s BAFTA win

The trophy for the best supporting actress, meanwhile, went to Da'Vine for her role in The Holdovers, the American comedy-drama directed by Alexander Payne.

Da'Vine drew laughs from the audience when she complimented the actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, who gave her the award for Best Supporting Actress.

Advertisement

"You are so handsome," 'The Holdovers' actress told him. "I was hoping you were going to be here and woah. Worth it." She described her win as "coming full circle" since she started her career in London.

Oppenheimer’s director also took home a BAFTA

British-born Christopher Nolan picked up his first BAFTA Award for 'Oppenheimer', raising the hope that he may just finally get an Oscar, an honour that has eluded him despite his masterpieces, notably 'Inception', 'Dunkirk' and 'The Dark Knight Rises'.

Nolan received a standing ovation at the Royal Festival Hall as he collected the award from Hugh Grant. He started his speech by saying he was back in the hall where his parents used to drag him "for some culture".

Advertisement

With inputs from IANS.

He added: "Thank you for taking on something quite dark and seeing the potential in it. This is an incredible honour and I'm very grateful for it."

Advertisement