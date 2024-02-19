Advertisement

The glitz and glamour of the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards, held in London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall, brought together the best and brightest stars of the film industry. However, amidst the celebration, there were both snubs and surprises that left audiences buzzing.

Biggest snubs of BAFTA 2024

Historical epic Killers of the Flower Moon led the nominations with an impressive nine nods but left empty-handed, surprising many in attendance. Similarly, Margot Robbie starrer Barbie franchise, a box office hit in 2023, failed to secure any wins despite five nominations. Greta Gerwig, known for her directorial skills faced disappointment as she was snubbed for both BAFTA and Oscar nominations. The absence of her name in the directing category left many scratching their heads.

Maestro and Saltburn were among those snubbed, with the latter receiving nods in five categories but failing to clinch any wins.

Biggest surprises of BAFTA 2024

The Holdovers stood out largely while holding its ground ahead of the Oscars 2024. The movie has been nominated in five categories at the Academy Awards and its two wins at BAFTA are promising. The Zone of Interest was another surprise this year with three wins when many anticipated it to get dominated by big names. On the other hand, as anticipated Poor Things took home five BAFTAs.

More about BAFTA 2024

Hosted by the charismatic David Tennant, the event kicked off with a PLAYFUL skit featuring Michael Sheen's dog, Bark Ruffalo. Musical performances added to the evening's entertainment, with Sophie Ellis-Bextor's rendition of Murder On The Dance Floor and Hannah Waddington's emotional tribute during the in memoriam segment.

As the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, Royalty graced the occasion with Prince William in attendance.