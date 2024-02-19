Updated February 19th, 2024 at 00:40 IST
BAFTA 2024: The Zone of Interest Wins Best Film Not In The English Language Title
The Zone Of Interest won the title of Best Film Not In The English Language at the BAFTA Awards 2024.
The Zone of Interest | Image:X
The Zone Of Interest won the title of Best Film Not In The English Language at the BAFTA Awards 2024. The film is a 2023 historical drama, written and directed by Jonathan Glazer.
