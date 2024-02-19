Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 05:35 IST

BAFTA Awards 2024: 20 Days in Mariupol Wins Best Documentary Title

Journalist Mstyslav Chernov, director of '20 Days in Mariupol', who took home the trophy for best documentary, said: "This is not about us. This is about the people of Ukraine ... the story of Mariupol is a symbol of everything that has happened, a symbol of struggle, a symbol of faith."

Indo-Asian News Service
The director ended his acceptance speech by declaring: "Let's keep fighting. Thank you." The award was presented by Canadian actress Taylor Russell.

After nearly a decade covering international conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war, for The Associated Press, '20 Days in Mariupol', which is also among the Oscar nominees, is Chernov's first documentary feature.

The film, says its promo, draws on Chernov's daily news dispatches and personal footage of his own country at war. It offers a vivid and harrowing account of civilians caught in the siege, as well as a window into what it is like to report from a conflict zone, and the impact of such journalism around the globe.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 05:35 IST

