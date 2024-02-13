Advertisement

Renowned Indian actress Deepika Padukone is set to grace the stage as one of the presenters at the prestigious British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards. Joining her on the star-studded list of presenters are popular artists such as former football icon David Beckham, chart-topping singer Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett, Adjoa Andoh and Emily in Paris fame Lily Collins.

Did you know Deepika is not the first Indian actress to present the BAFTA?

Before Deepika, actress Priyanka Chopra presented the award for Best Animated Film at the 74th British Academy of Films and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards which happened in 2021. There’s also a similarity between the ladies. Deepika’s fate in the global space is quite similar to Priyanka’s career trajectory.

As Deepika presented the Academy Awards last year and will now present the BAFTA, Priyanka also had a chance to honour the Oscars in 2016 when years later she presented the BAFTA.

What more do we know about BAFTA Awards 2024?

Scheduled to unfold on Sunday, February 18, the 77th BAFTA Film Awards will once again grace London's Royal Festival Hall, marking its consecutive year at the venue. Indian viewers can catch the live stream of the event on Lionsgate Play. Hannah Waddingham is confirmed to deliver a "special cover song" during the ceremony, which will be hosted by David Tennant.

The star-studded affair is expected to draw several stars including Barry Keoghan, Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Cillian Murphy, and esteemed directors Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Celine Song, and Yorgos Lanthimos among the attendees, as reported by Variety.

In other news, Padukone recently entertained the audiences with her performance in the aerial action thriller Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film garnered praise from viewers. Up next, she is gearing up for the sci-fi action thriller Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Prabhas. Directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring stars like Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan, the film is slated for release on May 9, 2024.