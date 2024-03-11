Updated March 11th, 2024 at 07:30 IST
Billie Eilish Gets Barbie Its First Oscar For The Night, Beats Ryan Gosling's I'm Just Ken
Barbie's What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell bagged the Oscar in Original Song category, beating I'm Just Ken By Ryan Gosling.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell | Image:21 Met Gala
Barbie's What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell bagged the Oscar in Original Song category, beating I'm Just Ken By Ryan Gosling.
Published March 11th, 2024 at 07:30 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.