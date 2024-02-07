Advertisement

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell were delighted to know that the singer has received an Oscar nomination at the 96th Academy Awards on Tuesday. Billie Eilish has received a nomination for Best Original Song category. She bagged this honour for her song titled What Was I Made For? from Margot Robbie starrer Barbie.

Billie Eilish reacts to her Oscar nomination

Grammy winner Billie Eilish posted a sweet photo of her cuddling the film's star/producer Margot Robbie on her Instagram handle, as well as a shot of the moment in which the emotional ballad appears. On the latter, the siblings issued a joint statement. "Thank you so much to the members of @theacademy for nominating "What Was I Made For?" we are endlessly grateful for this honor and to have been a part of @barbiethemovie," Billie wrote on her social media handle.

Billie Eilish thanks Barbie team

The singer-songwriters went on to thank the film's production team, which included Robbie, 33, Barbie director Greta Gerwig, and her screenwriting partner and husband, Noah Baumbach.

According to People, Billie Eilish and O'Connell thanked the co-producers of What Was I Made For? Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, who directed the Barbie soundtrack and received a Best Original Song nomination for I'm Just Ken, respectively. It went on to say "Thank you to Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for weaving our song into the fabric and heart of this film so well."

The musicians sweetly concluded by drawing attention to Robbie (who, notably, did not receive a Best Actress nomination). "And a special shout out to Margot Robbie for her incredible foresight as a producer and brilliant performance that resonated with us so profoundly when writing this song," the two of them said. "We are sincerely honored. "I appreciate it."

The nomination for the Happier Than Ever artist and her brother comes two years after they won their first Oscar in 2022 for writing No Time to Die for the James Bond film of the same name.

(With inputs from ANI)