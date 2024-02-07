Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 11:17 IST

Billie Eilish Is 'Endlessly Grateful' On Bagging Oscar Nomination For Best Original Song

illie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell were delighted to know that the singer has received an Oscar nomination at the 96th Academy Awards.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish | Image:Instagram/Billie Eilish
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell were delighted to know that the singer has received an Oscar nomination at the 96th Academy Awards on Tuesday. Billie Eilish has received a nomination for Best Original Song category. She bagged this honour for her song titled What Was I Made For? from Margot Robbie starrer Barbie.

Billie Eilish reacts to her Oscar nomination

Grammy winner Billie Eilish posted a sweet photo of her cuddling the film's star/producer Margot Robbie on her Instagram handle, as well as a shot of the moment in which the emotional ballad appears. On the latter, the siblings issued a joint statement. "Thank you so much to the members of @theacademy for nominating "What Was I Made For?" we are endlessly grateful for this honor and to have been a part of @barbiethemovie," Billie wrote on her social media handle.

Billie Eilish thanks Barbie team

The singer-songwriters went on to thank the film's production team, which included Robbie, 33, Barbie director Greta Gerwig, and her screenwriting partner and husband, Noah Baumbach.

Advertisement

 

According to People, Billie Eilish and O'Connell thanked the co-producers of What Was I Made For? Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, who directed the Barbie soundtrack and received a Best Original Song nomination for I'm Just Ken, respectively. It went on to say "Thank you to Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for weaving our song into the fabric and heart of this film so well."

Advertisement

 

The musicians sweetly concluded by drawing attention to Robbie (who, notably, did not receive a Best Actress nomination). "And a special shout out to Margot Robbie for her incredible foresight as a producer and brilliant performance that resonated with us so profoundly when writing this song," the two of them said. "We are sincerely honored. "I appreciate it."

Advertisement

The nomination for the Happier Than Ever artist and her brother comes two years after they won their first Oscar in 2022 for writing No Time to Die for the James Bond film of the same name.

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 11:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ram Charan Starrer RC16 Director Buchi Babu Sana Teases Film's Backdrop

    Entertainment5 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING | Nehru Was Against Reservation of Any Kind: PM Modi

    India News6 minutes ago

  3. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections6 minutes ago

  4. Here's Why Hyderabad, Bengaluru Are Hotter Than Usual This Month

    India News8 minutes ago

  5. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World8 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement