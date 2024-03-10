Updated March 10th, 2024 at 08:59 IST
Blackpink ROSÉ, Jonathan Bailey, Hailey Bieber Others Arrive In Style At Pre-Oscars Party 2024
Hailey Bieber, Jonathan Bailey, Blackpink ROSÉ and others attended pre-Oscars parties hosted by the Creative Artists Agency. Take a look at the photos.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Oscars 2024 is finally here. In just a few hours, the world will see cinematic masterpieces win one of the most prestigious awards, and the pre-parties have already begun. Celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Jonathan Bailey, Blackpink ROSÉ and others attended pre-Oscars parties hosted by the Creative Artists Agency, the Saint Laurent x Vanity Fair x NBCUniversal dinner, and the 17th annual Women in Film Oscar nominees party.
A sneak peek into Oscars pre-bash
As the global ambassador for Saint Laurent, K-pop idol Blackpink ROSÉ attended the brand's pre-Oscars dinner party in Los Angeles.
Lord Anthony Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings reunited for a pre-Oscars party on Friday. Jonathan Bailey and Regé-Jean Page were photographed catching up and getting clicked at the Creative Artists Agency pre-Oscars party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. Olivia Wilde and Sandra Bullock were among the celebrities in attendance.
Advertisement
Vanessa Hudgens, Julianne Hough to host Oscars red carpet pre-show
Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough hosted The Oscars Red Carpet Show, the official lead-in to the 96th Oscars on March 10, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Advertisement
This marked Hudgens’ third consecutive year hosting the official Oscars pre-show, with Hough joining the actress for the first time. The 30-minute special highlighted nominees, performers and presenters and give viewers a multiview experience of red-carpet arrivals at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Before the official pre-show, ABC News will screen a live Oscars pre-show, Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!. The pre-show coverage will be available on ABC News Live until the commencement of the Oscar ceremony.
Advertisement
The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
(With inputs from ANI)
Advertisement
Published March 10th, 2024 at 08:59 IST