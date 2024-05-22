Advertisement

Cannes Film Festival is currently ongoing at the French Riviera in Cannes. The event commenced on May 14 and will run till May 25. In addition to Hollywood actors, several celebs from across the globe have made appearances at the film festival. After Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hydari landed in the French Riviera and made her first appearance at the Cannes 2024 to attend an event at the Bharat Pavilion.

Aditi Rao Hydari goes Indian for first appearance at Cannes 2024

Aditi made an appearance at the Bharat Pavilion in Cannes dressed in a golden ethnic attire. The actress paired her outfit with golden jhumkas and gajra. The first photos of her look was shared by PIB In Meghalaya with the caption, “Renowned Indian DOP (director of photography) Santosh Sivan received annual Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award, at Cannes Film Festival 2024, becoming the first Asian recipient of the award! The Bharat Pavilion also witnessed the presence of actor @aditiraohydari.”

Renowned Indian DOP Santosh Sivan received annual Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award, at #CannesFilmFestival 2024, becoming the first Asian recipient of the award!



Aditi, who represents L'Oreal Paris, will attend the esteemed film festival following Aishwarya Rai. The star posted new pictures of herself on Instagram early on Tuesday, just before she departed India for France. In the pictures taken at her house, the actress wore a white jacket with black leggings and a matching headgear.

India at Cannes

At the internationally recognized festival, several Indian movies and productions will also be showcased. The highlight will be filmmaker Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, which has been selected in the Competition section, where it will vie for the top prize, Palme d'Or.

British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri's Santosh will be showcased at the 77th edition under the Un Certain Regard section, while Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know, a short film by Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) students, has been shortlisted in the La Cinef Competitive section.

Karan Kandhari's Sister Midnight will be screened in Directors' Fortnight and Maisam Ali's compelling In Retreat in L’Acid. A restored version of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal's 1976 film "Manthan" was screened on Friday under Cannes Classics, a section created 20 years ago that features celebrations, restored prints, and documentaries.