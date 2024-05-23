Updated May 23rd, 2024 at 22:43 IST
Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari Stuns In Back & White For L'Amour Ouf Premiere
At the premiere of L'Amour Ouf, Aditi Rao Hydari turned up in a black and white gown. The Heeramandi actress kept it simple with her makeup and hair.
Aditi Rao Hydari | Image:X
Aditi Rao Hyadri was among the Indian celebs who walked the Cannes red carpet for the premiere of L'Amour Ouf at the international film festival. Her outfit consisted of an off-shoulder black gown and dramatic white sleeves.
Published May 23rd, 2024 at 22:43 IST