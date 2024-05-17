Advertisement

Chhaya Kadam is all set to walk the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as her movie All We Imagine As Light will be premiering at the event. Helmed by Payal Kapadia, the movie is contending for the coveted Cannes top honour, the Palme d'Or, at this year's edition of the film festival. In the movie, Chhaya plays a pivotal role. Now, ahead of her appearance, the actress walked down memory lane, recalling her journey from starring in short movies to becoming a household name with Laapataa Ladies and now attending Cannes.

Chhaya Kadam came to acting late and by chance

In an interview with PTI, Chhaya expressed her happiness as her movie is part of the main competition. She said, "I'm very happy. This is a beautiful moment in my life and I am enjoying it without thinking too much about what's next." The actress, who also left her mark in the industry with her role as gangster Kanchan Kombdi in Madgaon Express, revealed that she was not planning to enter the acting world and it happened to her by chance.

The actress grew up in a Mumbai suburb and had different dreams at different points in time. She was a state-level Kabbadi player and thought of pursuing her career in the same direction. However, after some time, it shifted to owning a gym or joining the police force. The actor credits a workshop she did with theatre and former NSD director Waman Kendre for changing the course of her life. "That was the beginning for me. People think it is easy to break into acting but it took me six years to do my first play," she continued.

After becoming an actor, Chhaya dreamt about getting a National Film Award, but the Cannes Film Festival was not on her wish list.

(A file photo of the actress | Image: Instagram)

I am still hungry: Chhaya Kadam on her plans after returning from Cannes

When asked about her plans after returning from Cannes, Chhaya said she'll be taking a small break and spending some time in her village Dhamapur, Maharashtra. However, she is still hungry to do more and better roles. "I am still hungry but when I will spend time there, I will empty out all the praise that has come to me and start from scratch. I don't want to forget my initial hunger as an actor," she concluded.