The Festival de Cannes, better known as the Cannes Film Festival, has rolled out the red carpet for its 77th edition. Though several films are set to premiere at the esteemed film festival, all eyes are on Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, for a multitude of reasons. Not only is the film competing for the Palme d'Or, but it is only the ninth Indian film thus far to have been nominated for the same.

Everything you need to know about All We Imagine As Light



All We Imagine as Light has been helmed by Payal Kapadia. The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon in pivotal roles. Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff, and Ranabir Das have bankrolled the project. Set against the bustling backdrop of Mumbai, All We Imagine as Light, follows the lives of two nurses Prabha and Anu, employed at a nursing home. Prabha, a nurse from Kerala, is caught off guard by a gift from her estranged husband.

At the same time, Anu, her much younger roommate is in pursuit of a moment of privacy with her boyfriend. In different stages of their life, both women find solace in a trip to a beach town, where their desires have the chance to manifest.

Who is Payal Kapadia?



Though All We Imagine as Light has caught the fancy of many as of now, even prior to the same, Payal Kapadia, has established quite the legacy for herself. Watermelon, Fish, and Half Ghost (2014) was Kapadia's first project in 2014. She also has to her name, films Afternoon Clouds, The Last Mango Before the Monsoon and What is the Summer Saying.

As a matter of fact, Afternoon Clouds was the only Indian entry to the 70th Cannes Film Festival held in 2017. In 2019 she was chosen for the Cinefondation Cannes Residency as well as the Berlinale Talents Program.