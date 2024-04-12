Advertisement

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place in France from May 14 to May 25. Ahead of the gala, the film lineup for the event was unveiled by General Delegate Thierry Frémaux and President Iris Knobloch on Thursday, April 11. The competitive roster includes the newest movies by Jia Zhangke, David Cronenberg, Paul Schrader, Andrea Arnold, Sean Baker, Miguel Gomes, Yorgos Lanthimos, Jacques Audiard, Ali Abbasi, Payal Kapadia, and more, led by the already announced big highlight, Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis.

The previously unreleased movies from George Miller and Kevin Costner are included in other sections, along with Leos Carax's short film C'est Pas Moi, Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson's Rumors, Miséricorde by Alain Guiraudie, and more.

Official Selection 2024

Competition

The Apprentice, Ali Abbasi

Motel Destino, Karim Ainouz

All We Imagine As Light, Payal Kapadia

Bird, Andrea Arnold

Emilia Perez, Jacques Audiard

Anora, Sean Baker

Megalopolis, Francis Ford Coppola

The Shrouds, David Cronenberg

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Grand Tour, Miguel Gomes

Marcello Mio, Christophe Honoré

Caught By The Tides, Jia Zhang-Ke

Kinds Of Kindness, Yórgos Lánthimos

L’amour Ouf, Gilles Lellouche

Wild Diamond, Agathe Riedinger

Oh Canada, Paul Schrader

Limonov - The Ballad, Kirill Serebrennikov

Parthenope, Paolo Sorrentino

The Girl With The Needle, Magnus Von Horn

Out Of Competition

The Second Act, Quentin Dupieux (opening film)

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, George Miller

Horizon, An American Saga, Kevin Costner

She’s Got No Name, Peter Chan

Rumours, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson, Guy Maddin

Midnight Screenings

Twilight Of The Warrior Walled In, Soi Cheang

I, The Executioner, Seung Wan Ryoo

The Surfer, Lorcan Finnegan

The Balconettes, Noémie Merlant

Cannes Premiere

Miséricorde, Alain Guiraudie

C’est Pas Moi, Leos Carax

Everybody Loves Touda, Nabil Ayouch

The Matching Bang, Emmanuel Courcol

Rendez-Vous Avec Pol Pot, Rithy Panh

Le Roman de Jim, Arnaud Larrieu, Jean-Marie Larrieu

Special Screenings

Le Belle De Gaza, Yolande Zauberman

Apprendre, Claire Simon

The Invasion, Sergei Loznitsa

Ernest Cole, Lost And Found, Raoul Peck

Le Fil, Daniel Auteuil

Un Certain Regard

Norah, Tawfik Alzaidi

The Shameless, Konstantin Bojanov

Le Royaume, Julien Colonna

Vingt Dieux!, Louise Courvoisier

Who Let The Dog Bite?, Lætitia Dosch

Black Dog, Guan Hu

The Village Next To Paradise, Mo Harawe

September Says, Ariane Labed

L’histoire De Souleymane, Boris Lojkine

The Damned, Roberto Minervini

On Becoming A Guinea Fowl, Rungano Nyoni

My Sunshine, Hiroshi Okuyama

Santosh, Sandhya Suri

Viet And Nam, Truong Minh Quý

Armand, Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel