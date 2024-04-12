Updated April 11th, 2024 at 20:06 IST
Cannes 2024: Francis Ford Coppola, Payal Kapadia, Yorgos Lanthimos' Films To Premiere - Full Line Up
The competitive roster for Cannes this year includes the latest movies by Jia Zhangke, Payal Kapadia, Paul Schrader, Miguel Gomes, Yorgos Lanthimos and more.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place in France from May 14 to May 25. Ahead of the gala, the film lineup for the event was unveiled by General Delegate Thierry Frémaux and President Iris Knobloch on Thursday, April 11. The competitive roster includes the newest movies by Jia Zhangke, David Cronenberg, Paul Schrader, Andrea Arnold, Sean Baker, Miguel Gomes, Yorgos Lanthimos, Jacques Audiard, Ali Abbasi, Payal Kapadia, and more, led by the already announced big highlight, Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis.
The previously unreleased movies from George Miller and Kevin Costner are included in other sections, along with Leos Carax's short film C'est Pas Moi, Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson's Rumors, Miséricorde by Alain Guiraudie, and more.
Official Selection 2024
Competition
The Apprentice, Ali Abbasi
Motel Destino, Karim Ainouz
All We Imagine As Light, Payal Kapadia
Bird, Andrea Arnold
Emilia Perez, Jacques Audiard
Anora, Sean Baker
Megalopolis, Francis Ford Coppola
The Shrouds, David Cronenberg
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
Grand Tour, Miguel Gomes
Marcello Mio, Christophe Honoré
Caught By The Tides, Jia Zhang-Ke
Kinds Of Kindness, Yórgos Lánthimos
L’amour Ouf, Gilles Lellouche
Wild Diamond, Agathe Riedinger
Oh Canada, Paul Schrader
Limonov - The Ballad, Kirill Serebrennikov
Parthenope, Paolo Sorrentino
The Girl With The Needle, Magnus Von Horn
Out Of Competition
The Second Act, Quentin Dupieux (opening film)
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, George Miller
Horizon, An American Saga, Kevin Costner
She’s Got No Name, Peter Chan
Rumours, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson, Guy Maddin
Midnight Screenings
Twilight Of The Warrior Walled In, Soi Cheang
I, The Executioner, Seung Wan Ryoo
The Surfer, Lorcan Finnegan
The Balconettes, Noémie Merlant
Cannes Premiere
Miséricorde, Alain Guiraudie
C’est Pas Moi, Leos Carax
Everybody Loves Touda, Nabil Ayouch
The Matching Bang, Emmanuel Courcol
Rendez-Vous Avec Pol Pot, Rithy Panh
Le Roman de Jim, Arnaud Larrieu, Jean-Marie Larrieu
Special Screenings
Le Belle De Gaza, Yolande Zauberman
Apprendre, Claire Simon
The Invasion, Sergei Loznitsa
Ernest Cole, Lost And Found, Raoul Peck
Le Fil, Daniel Auteuil
Un Certain Regard
Norah, Tawfik Alzaidi
The Shameless, Konstantin Bojanov
Le Royaume, Julien Colonna
Vingt Dieux!, Louise Courvoisier
Who Let The Dog Bite?, Lætitia Dosch
Black Dog, Guan Hu
The Village Next To Paradise, Mo Harawe
September Says, Ariane Labed
L’histoire De Souleymane, Boris Lojkine
The Damned, Roberto Minervini
On Becoming A Guinea Fowl, Rungano Nyoni
My Sunshine, Hiroshi Okuyama
Santosh, Sandhya Suri
Viet And Nam, Truong Minh Quý
Armand, Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel
