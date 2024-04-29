Cannes 2024: Lily Gladstone, Hirokazu Kore-eda & 5 Others Join Greta Gerwig On Competition Jury

Advertisement

Lily Gladstone, the Killers of the Flower Moon actress, Palme d'Or-winning Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda, and French stars Eva Green and Omar Sy were announced on Monday as members of the 77th Cannes Film Festival Competition jury panel, which will be led by Barbie filmmaker Greta Gerwig.

Who all are in the jury panel of Cannes Film Festival 2024?

According to the festival website, the nine-member jury will also include Turkish screenwriter and photographer Ebru Ceylan (co-writer of 2014 Palme d'Or winner Winter Sleep), Lebanese director and screenwriter Nadine Labaki of Capernaum fame, Society of the Snow director Juan Antonio Bayona from Spain, and Italian actor Pierfrancisco Favino.

Cannes file photo | Image: AP

With Gerwig at the helm, the panel comprises five women and four men. The American filmmaker will award the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded at the Cannes Film Festival, to one of the 22 films in Competition at the closing ceremony on May 25.

File photo of Greta Gerwig | Image: AP

Francis Ford Coppola's passion project Megalopolis, Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness, David Cronenberg's The Shrouds, Ali Abbasi's The Apprentice, and All We Imagine As Light, directed by Payal Kapadia are some of the films in the race for the top honour. Justine Triet's courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall, fronted by Sandra Huller, was last year's Palme d'Or winner. Cannes Film Festival 2024 will open on May 14 with The Second Act, a surreal comedy from French director Quentin Dupieux and starring Lea Seydoux and Vincent Lindon.

Greta is the Jury President for Cannes 2024

The 77th Cannes Film Festival's feature film Competition Jury will be presided over by Greta Gerwig, an American director, screenwriter, and actress whose 2023 release Barbie was the highest-grossing film that year. Gerwig is the first American female director to serve as Jury President at the Festival de Cannes. She is also the youngest person to hold the position since Sofia Loren, who was only 31 years old in 1966, the second female director since Jane Campion in 2014, and the second American woman after Olivia de Haviland, the first female Jury President in 1965.

(With PTI inputs)