Cannes Film Festival fever has gripped Indian cinema as now Rajpal Yadav has made his debut at the film festival with his recently released movie Kaam Chalu Hai will be screened at the festival. The film is helmed by Palaash Muchhal and co-stars Gia Manek as the female lead.

Kaam Chalu Hai team lands in Cannes

Rajpal Yadav, who landed in the French Riviera with director Palaash, is busy documenting his days in the city. The veteran actor is among the many celebs who are representing India at Cannes 2024. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor announced his arrival in the city on Wednesday. He shared a photo with Palaash and wrote, "Arrived at Cannes 2024."

Hours later, she shared a photo of himself in a brown jacket and pants paired with a white T-shirt. The photo seems from an event, he attended yesterday. "Cannes Diaries 2024," read his caption.

I am extremely grateful to IMPAA: Rajal Yadav

Before making his debut at Cannes, Rajpal, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, expressed his happiness. He said, "I am extremely grateful to IMPAA (Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association) for liking the film and recommending it be screened at the prestigious film festival. I have been invited to the festival earlier but I always wanted to attend it with a film, and I’m getting to do it now. I’m very happy that the film is going to the prestigious festival. I’m grateful and happy that the film is being recognized and getting this much respect."

All you need to know about Kaam Chalu Hai

It is based on a true story and conveys an important social message. The story revolves around Manoj Patil, a devoted father whose life is shattered when his daughter Gudiya dies in a tragic accident caused by administrative negligence. Determined to prevent such tragedies from recurring, Manoj transforms his grief into a revolutionary movement to ensure the safety of other children. His inspirational story unfolds, highlighting the power of turning personal pain into positive action.