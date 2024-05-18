Cannes 2024: Restored Version Of Shyam Benegal's Manthan Gets 5-Minute Standing Ovation | Watch

Advertisement

Under the spotlight at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Friday night was the restored 4K version of Manthan (The Churning), Shyam Benegal’s 1976 film about the creation of India’s first dairy cooperative in a Gujarat village. A Hindi cinema classic was screened at Salle Bunuel. The film's screening was graced by Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, late actress Smita Patil's son Prateik Babbar, her sisters Anita Patil Deshmukh and Manya Patil Seth and Verghese Kurien's daughter Nirmala.

A photo from screening of Manthan at Cannes | Image: Suchrita/X

One of the viral videos from the screening showed the moment the film came to an end, the crowd present in the theatre erupted into big applause and gave a standing ovation to the film and actor Naseeruddin Shah.

Manthan restored for Cannes Classics section

Shyam Benegal's Manthan was restored using a 35mm camera negative preserved at the National Film Archive of India. The sound was digitised from the 35mm release print in the possession of Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), which undertook the restoration project a year and a half ago. It was funded by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Naseeruddin, Ratna Pathak and Prateik Babbar at Cannes | Image: X

Benegal’s first two films, Ankur (1974) and Nishant (1976), were in Competition at the Cannes Film Festival. It completed a timely and powerful trilogy on rural distress.

Naseeruddin Shah and Prateik Babbar remember the cast and crew of Manthan

Naseeruddin Shah, a key member of Manthan cast, spoke ahead of the screening. “First and foremost, this show of Manthan is dedicated to Dr. Verghese Kurien,” the veteran actor said. “It is also an occasion to recall Smita Patil, Girish Karnad, Amrish Puri and music composer Vanraj Bhatia.”

“It was my second film as a screen actor,” Shah added. “I was extremely nervous about how it would do at the box office. Nobody gave the film a ghost of chance but it turned out to be a sleeper hit that generated more work for all of us.”

#ShyamBenegal’s #Manthan is still so inspiring. Never give up the good fight. The 4K restored print shown @Festival_Cannes was beautiful. Thnx @FHF_Official. On 1/6 this print will be shown in 70+ cities in India. Also there was a standing ovation at Cannes for #NaseeruddinShah. pic.twitter.com/Y4rR1pnrWK — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs)

Prateik, who represented the Patil family turned emotional, on the occasion. “I have the honour of representing my late mother at this historic event, which also marks my debut at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival. This moment is deeply close for me as her son, having always regarded her as one of the greatest actresses in Indian cinema history,” said the actor.

Talking about his late mother Smita Patil, who died aged 31 from childbirth complications in 1986, Prateik said, “If my mother were here today, she would be incredibly proud. She was always passionate about cinema which made a difference, and seeing Manthan celebrated on such a prestigious global platform would validate her belief in meaningful art."

(With inputs from news agencies)