Cannes Film Festival 2024: Star Wars Director George Lucas To Receive Honorary Palme d’Or

George Lucas will receive the honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival next month, festival organisers announced Tuesday. He joins a short list of those to receive honorary Palmes. Last year, Harrison Ford, a regular leading man for Lucas in Star Wars and Indiana Jones, was awarded one. Other recent recipients include Michael Douglas, Tom Cruise, Forest Whitaker and Jodie Foster.

File photo of George Lucas | Image: AP

George Lucas reacts to receiving honorary Palme d’Or

Lucas will be honoured at the closing ceremony to the 77th French film festival on May 25.

“The Festival de Cannes has always held a special place in my heart,” Lucas said in a statement. “I was surprised and elated when my first film, THX-1138, was selected to be shown in a new program for first time directors called the Directors’ Fortnight. Since then, I have returned to the festival on many occasions in a variety of capacities as a writer, director and producer. I am truly honoured by this special recognition which means a great deal to me.”

The Cannes Film Festival runs May 14-25. In the closing ceremony, the festival’s top prize the Palme d’Or, will be awarded to one of the films in competition.

Cannes organisers release statement on honouring George Lucas

The Honorary Palme d’or will be presented to him on stage at the Grand Théâtre Lumière during the Closing Ceremony on Saturday May 25. In a statement, Festival de Cannes organisers shared that they are delighted to pay tribute to one of the greatest figures of contemporary cinema, a man with an extraordinary career, who brings together great entertainment and innovation, mythology and modernity and cinephilia and technology. Camille Cottin will serve as Master of Ceremony on May 25 at Cannes 2024.

(With inputs from AP News)