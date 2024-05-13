Chris Hemsworth Excited About Cannes Premiere Of Furiosa, Says 'I Haven't Been Part Of Films...'

Advertisement

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, director George Miller’s eagerly awaited follow-up to Mad Max: Fury Road, will make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Furiosa, a prequel to Fury Road starring Anya Taylor-Joy, will roar down the Croisette nine years after Miller’s previous Mad Max film did.

After its 2015 bow at Cannes, Fury Road went on to gross $380 million worldwide and win six Oscars. Ahead of the film's grand premiere at one of the world's most prestigious film festivals, lead stars Anya and Chris Hemsworth opened up about what they are expecting.

A still from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga | Image: AP

Chris on heading to Cannes for the first time

Chris Hemsworth, who has been part of the Marvel Studios films and most-famously essayed the role of 'God Of Thunder' Thor, shared that he is excited for his upcoming film's premiere at Cannes. He said his previous projects have not made it to the film festival for various reasons and that with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, he will get to witness the atmosphere there.

"I am excited. I haven't been part of films that were invited for one reason or another. This type of film has been welcomed so I am excited. I have heard that it can be a nerve-wracking experience. These days there is real honesty around people's reaction to movies," Chris told AP News.

A full circle moment: Anya Taylor-Joy

In 2017, Anya Taylor-Joy earned a nomination for the BAFTA Rising Star Award, and won the Trophée Chopard at the Cannes Film Festival. The Witch star garnered praise for her roles as Emma Woodhouse in the comedy-drama film Emma.

About Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiering at Cannes 2024, Anya told AP, "It is a full circle moment for me. The only time ever I have been to Cannes is when Charlize Theron presented me with an award. They are so loving of George (Miller) there. I hope this will be a very beautiful experience."

