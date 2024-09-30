Published 10:42 IST, September 30th 2024
Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024: Mithun Chakraborty To Be Honoured For His Contribution To Indian Cinema
70th Dadasaheb Phalke Award: The jury has decided to honour legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty for his 'iconic' contribution to the entertainment industry.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mithun Chakraborty | Image: Image: File Photo
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:06 IST, September 30th 2024