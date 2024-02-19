Updated February 19th, 2024 at 01:00 IST
Deepika Padukone Makes BAFTA Debut, Presents Award In Best Film Not In The English Language Category
Deepika Padukone was the only Indian artist to present an award at the BAFTA 2024. She stunned in a beautiful Sabyasachi ensemble.
Deepika Padukone was at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, her first time at the BAFTAs. The actress served as the presenter for the Best Film Not In English Language category. The actress walked on the stage in a shimmery-sequin saree and a million-dollar smile.
Deepika Padukone presented BAFTAs to Jonathan Glazer
The actress presented the award to director Jonathan Glazer for his film The Zone of Interest. Other films that were nominated in the category were 20 Days in Mariupol helmed by Mstyslav Chernov; Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet, Past Lives by Celine Song and Society of the Snow by J.A. Bayona.
The Zone of Interest is a historical drama loosely based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis. It stars Christian Friedel as the German Nazi commandant Rudolf Höss, who strives to build a dream life with his wife, Hedwig (Sandra Hüller), in a new home right next to the German Auschwitz concentration camp. The film was a great hit at the box office and has earned five Oscar nominations.
Deepika Padukone made a splash at BAFTAs in a champagne white saree
The actress walked the red carpet in a shimmery-sequin nine yards, representing India and its culture. The pallu of the saree stands embellished with soft gold tassels. She paired the saree with a bare-back blouse and sported neutral basic makeup - smokey brown eyes and blushed nude lips. She styled her hair in a messy bun and accessorised her look with drop-yellow sapphire and white gold earrings.
Several images and videos are going viral on social media in which she can be seen happily interacting and posing with Cillian Murphy and Bradley Cooper. In the image, she is posing in between the two celebrated stars of Hollywood.
BAFTAs was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
Published February 19th, 2024 at 00:32 IST
