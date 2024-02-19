Advertisement

Deepika Padukone was at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, her first time at the BAFTAs. The actress served as the presenter for the Best Film Not In English Language category. The actress walked on the stage in a shimmery-sequin saree and a million-dollar smile.

(Deepika walking on the stage | Image: X)

Deepika Padukone presented BAFTAs to Jonathan Glazer

The actress presented the award to director Jonathan Glazer for his film The Zone of Interest. Other films that were nominated in the category were 20 Days in Mariupol helmed by Mstyslav Chernov; Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet, Past Lives by Celine Song and Society of the Snow by J.A. Bayona.

(Deepika announcing the award | Image: X)

The Zone of Interest is a historical drama loosely based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis. It stars Christian Friedel as the German Nazi commandant Rudolf Höss, who strives to build a dream life with his wife, Hedwig (Sandra Hüller), in a new home right next to the German Auschwitz concentration camp. The film was a great hit at the box office and has earned five Oscar nominations.

(Deepika presenting the award to Jonathan Glazer | Image: X)

Deepika Padukone made a splash at BAFTAs in a champagne white saree

The actress walked the red carpet in a shimmery-sequin nine yards, representing India and its culture. The pallu of the saree stands embellished with soft gold tassels. She paired the saree with a bare-back blouse and sported neutral basic makeup - smokey brown eyes and blushed nude lips. She styled her hair in a messy bun and accessorised her look with drop-yellow sapphire and white gold earrings.

(Deepika posing with Cillian and Bradley | Image: X)

Several images and videos are going viral on social media in which she can be seen happily interacting and posing with Cillian Murphy and Bradley Cooper. In the image, she is posing in between the two celebrated stars of Hollywood.

BAFTAs was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London.