Diljit Dosanjh Is Loving The 'Mausam' Of Delhi As He Gears Up For Dil-Luminati India Tour
Dil-luminati India Tour: Diljit Dosanjh will start his music tour in India on October 26 in Delhi, followed by another show on October 27 in the capital.
Diljit Dosanjh lands in Delhi, India. | Image: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram
