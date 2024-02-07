Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 13:46 IST

Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Keke Palmer Attend Pre-Grammy Gala | Photos

The Pre-Grammy Gala was attended by several celebrities including Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Keke Palmer, and more.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Clive Davis hosted his annual Pre-Grammy Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night, February 3. The event was attended by several celebrities including Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Keke Palmer, and more. The stars put their fashion foot forward on this special music night. 

Who wore what to the Pre-Grammy Gala?

Dua Lipa was seen at the Pre-Grammy Gala dressed in a red trench coat scattered with embellishments. Sister duo Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey twinned in all-black outfits. While The Little Mermaid Star wore a halter neck gown with a thigh-high slit, Chloe opted for a solid plain strapless fit. 

 

Troye Sivan showed up in a pistachio tassel top with black pants and Keke Palmer stunned in a lacy see-through gown. Megan Thee Stallion made a statement in a tan cutout gown. 

 

Other prominent celebs at the event included Mean Girls star Renee Rap, Ellie Goulding, Lana Del Rey, Sabrina Carpenter, Avril Lavigne, Dove Cameron, Coco Jonas, Ice Spice and more. 

 

 

Everything to look forward to at Grammys 2024 

The bash arrives ahead of the 66th Grammy Awards which will take place Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The comedian Trevor Noah will once again host, marking his fourth consecutive year on the job. Noah himself is up for a Grammy this year, receiving his second nomination for best comedy album. 

 

SZA enters the Grammys with a leading nine nominations. “Kill Bill,” a revenge anthem cloaked in an R&B ballad, earned her nods for record of the year, song of the year, and best R&B performance. “SOS” is also up for album of the year and best progressive R&B album.

 

Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers have the second-most nominations, with seven. Six of Bridgers’ nods are with her band boygenius. Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff also earned six.

 

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 13:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement