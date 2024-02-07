Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Keke Palmer Attend Pre-Grammy Gala | Photos

Advertisement

Clive Davis hosted his annual Pre-Grammy Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night, February 3. The event was attended by several celebrities including Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Keke Palmer, and more. The stars put their fashion foot forward on this special music night.

Who wore what to the Pre-Grammy Gala?

Dua Lipa was seen at the Pre-Grammy Gala dressed in a red trench coat scattered with embellishments. Sister duo Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey twinned in all-black outfits. While The Little Mermaid Star wore a halter neck gown with a thigh-high slit, Chloe opted for a solid plain strapless fit.

Troye Sivan showed up in a pistachio tassel top with black pants and Keke Palmer stunned in a lacy see-through gown. Megan Thee Stallion made a statement in a tan cutout gown.

Other prominent celebs at the event included Mean Girls star Renee Rap, Ellie Goulding, Lana Del Rey, Sabrina Carpenter, Avril Lavigne, Dove Cameron, Coco Jonas, Ice Spice and more.

Everything to look forward to at Grammys 2024

The bash arrives ahead of the 66th Grammy Awards which will take place Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The comedian Trevor Noah will once again host, marking his fourth consecutive year on the job. Noah himself is up for a Grammy this year, receiving his second nomination for best comedy album.

SZA enters the Grammys with a leading nine nominations. “Kill Bill,” a revenge anthem cloaked in an R&B ballad, earned her nods for record of the year, song of the year, and best R&B performance. “SOS” is also up for album of the year and best progressive R&B album.

Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers have the second-most nominations, with seven. Six of Bridgers’ nods are with her band boygenius. Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff also earned six.