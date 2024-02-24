Advertisement

The makers The ABCs of Book Banning, in a bid to increase the audience for their documentary short, in congruence with spreading awareness regarding the cause at hand, has made the project available for streaming for a limited time. What's more, The ABCs of Book Banning can be streamed for free.

Advertisement

The ABC's of Book Banning is now available for free



As per a Variety report, those interested in giving a watch to The ABCs of Book Banning, can now do so, that too for free. The twenty-seven minute documentary short will be available for streaming on YouTube, free of cost. However, this offer per se, is only available for a limited time - specifically, till February 23.

Advertisement



Helmed by debutant director Sheila Nevins, the documentary takes a reflective look at the seething trend of books being banned across school districts in the United States. The pressing issue in this regard, is the blatant categorisation of the nature of books repeatedly either banned, restricted or made unavailable - namely, titles dealing with LGBTQ+ issues, Black history, and women’s empowerment. The documentary short gives a platform to those most affected by this strategic set of moves which has led to over 2500 books being banned.

Advertisement

What inspired Sheila Nevins to cinematise the issue at hand?



Nevins, at 84, has marked her directorial debut with The ABCs of Book Banning. Her directorial debut came in congruence with Nazenet Habtezghi and Trish Adlesic. What inspired Nevins, was the news of a 100-year old woman by the name of Grace Linn, actively protesting book ban in Florida.

Advertisement



Speaking to Variety, Nevins said, "I thought, this is the microcosm of the downfall of American democracy, which is taking away from children the right to read about different races, different sexual preferences, the history of war, and the history of racism. This 100 year-old woman was trying to change the world and there I was complaining about the fact that life is so tough. I thought why don’t I do something? It’s about to be an election year and I have to make some contribution and not let the world fall apart."