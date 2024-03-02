Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 23:30 IST

Ed Sheeran In Mumbai to Taylor Swift In Singapore: Concerts To Attend In 2024

A startling 37% of Indian travellers are willing to take short-haul flights, and an astounding 79% prioritize going to overseas concerts over saving money.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Hollywood Singer Taylor Swift Furious Over Deepfake Images videos
Hollywood Singer Taylor Swift | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Indians are in for a musical treat with so many well-known performers and bands now appearing in locations just a short flight away. A startling 37% of Indian travellers are willing to take short-haul flights, and an astounding 79% prioritize going to overseas concerts over saving money, according to the Travel Trends 2024 analysis from global travel giant Skyscanner. Here is a compiled list of concerts taking place in India or near the country for the upcoming months. 

Taylor Swift: Singapore (March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 & 9):

Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to Shake It Off in style with arguably, the world's biggest pop star, Taylor Swift, as she takes her "The Eras Tour" to Singapore. Are you ready to be enchanted? If yes, then book your tickets now and secure your stay!

Ed Sheeran: Mumbai (March 16)

Get ready to dive into all your feelings as you witness the phenomenal Ed Sheeran live in Mumbai on 16 March at the Mahalakshmi Race Course. There is no other place to be and trust us, it is worth going to. Pack your best shoes, grab your tickets, and make sure you book a comfortable stay. Oh, and don't forget to click multiple photographs along the way!

Marshmello: Bengaluru (March 22):

Attention all EDM fans in Bangalore. Get ready for a fun night as Marshmello brings his signature beats and iconic helmet to the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on March 22nd for the Sunburn Holi weekend. Don't miss this chance to dance the night away to your favourite tracks and experience the electrifying energy of a live Marshmello show!

 

Bruno Mars: Thailand (March 30, 31):

Get ready to groove to the electrifying tunes of Bruno Mars! The "24K Magic" hitmaker is bringing his world tour to Thailand, promising an unforgettable night filled with funk, soul, and pop. March is truly shaping up to be the month of music and we don’t know about Versace, but this artist will leave your jaws on the floor with his talent.

Coldplay: Lyon, France (June 22, 23 & 25):

Attending a Coldplay concert is on the bucket list of every music lover and for all the right reasons. Get ready to be immersed in the world of Coldplay as they perform their iconic hits against the stunning backdrop of Lyon, France. Check your tickets and stay in advance to make sure you’re ready for what will shape up to be one of the most memorable nights of your life.

(with inputs from IANS)

Published March 1st, 2024 at 23:30 IST

