sb.scorecardresearch

Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Budget 2025 | Trump's Tariff Threat | Virat Kohli | US Plane Crash | Kash Patel | Sunita Williams |

Published 11:23 IST, January 31st 2025

Ed Sheeran Kicks Off 6-City India Tour With Live Performance In Pune

British musician Ed Sheeran kick-started his 6-city India tour on Thursday with a mesmerising performance in Pune. Bringing his + - = / x Tour to Pune, Ed Sheeran took the stage donning a t-shirt that said 'Pune' celebrating the city and the crowd erupted in cheers!

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ed Sheeran At Mathematcis Tour
Ed Sheeran At Mathematcis Tour | Image: Instagram

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): British musician Ed Sheeran on Thursday kick-started his 6-city India tour with a mesmerising performance in Pune.
Bringing his + - = / x Tour to Pune, Ed Sheeran took the stage donning a t-shirt that said 'Pune' celebrating the city and the crowd erupted in cheers!
One of the highlights of the evening was where Sheeran paused for a moment to express his gratitude. He shared that he has performed twice in India, both times in Mumbai and was excited to bring his music to other cities this time. He also expressed that every visit makes him feel like a tourist exploring this beautiful country and that he is always grateful for the opportunity to perform for the people of India.
Singer-actor Dot., best known for "The Archies", opened the India leg of British musician Ed Sheeran's 'The Mathematics' tour. The Indian tour is produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, 
Ed Sheeran will next perform in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong and Delhi-NCR. (ANI)
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:23 IST, January 31st 2025