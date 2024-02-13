Advertisement

Mumbai is gearing up for a major musical night. Performance powerhouses Ed Sheeran and Prateek Kuhad will be hosting a joint show in the city. The concert is all set to feature state of the art technology ensuring a thoroughly thrilling time for all those attending.

Ed Sheeran and Prateek Kuhad to perform in Mumbai



Ed Sheeran and Prateek Kuhad will be performing together in Mumbai. The location for the same has zeroed in as the Mahalaxmi Race Course. The date for the musical evening has been set as March 16. Prateek Kuhad will be opening the show, belting out his most popular tracks including but not limited to cold/mess, kasoor and mulaqat. Kuhad's set will be followed by Ed Sheeran will be taking the baton from Kuhad, taking the night forward as he performs some of his biggest global hits.

What's more, the stage for the event is being set up with a state-of-the-art 360-degree circular, revolving stage, ensuring a uniform and exciting experience for all music lovers who manage to grab tickets for the show. Interestingly, G-Eazy was spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier today, on February 12. The American rapper has a show scheduled in Mumbai for February 15, as part of his India tour. The week ahead for Mumbai, indeed appears to be one packed with musical evenings that must not be missed.

Ed Sheeran will be performing in India after 6 years



Ed Sheeran's last set of performances in India, were in 2017, as part of his Divide Tour. The British singer and songwriter is marking a return to the country in lieu of his Asia tour for the '+ - = ÷ x' Tour. This tour also marks Sheeran's return to Asia after four years.

Tickets for tour have been live since October of 2023.