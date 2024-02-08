Elton John Joins EGOT Club After Bagging Emmy For Best Variety Special

Advertisement

Music legend Elton John has now been inducted into the EGOT Hall of Fame. The Rocket Man singer, 76, won an Emmy Award for Best Variety Special for Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger’s Stadium, adding him to the short list of celebrities to have earned an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony (EGOT), reports People magazine.

Elton John skipped the Emmy ceremony

Amy Poehler, who presented the award, hinted at his new status in her introduction for his nomination saying: “Now I can’t speak for Elton but, 'EGOT' to be excited about that.” Elton did not attend the event to accept the award, but the special's producers went up to receive the award on his behalf, saying that he "sent his love and thanks" to the voters.

Elton John

“We knew this show would be historic because it was going to be Elton’s last ever show in North America on tour. We knew it would be historic because it was Disney’s first-ever live global stream,” one of the producers said while accepting John’s Emmy onstage.

“We did not know it was gonna be historic because it was going to win a man who has created the soundtrack to all of our lives. He’s done so much great for society — who is all of our heroes. We didn’t know that it was gonna win him an EGOT. "

Advertisement

Elton John issues statement after achieving EGOT status

In a separate news release after the win, Elton -- now the 19th person to ever score the coveted four awards -- added: “I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight. The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world.

Advertisement

Elton John

“Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful."

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)