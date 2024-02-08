Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 11:10 IST

Elton John Joins EGOT Club After Bagging Emmy For Best Variety Special

Elton John won an Emmy Award for Best Variety Special for Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger’s Stadium, granting him the EGOT status.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Elton John , music
Elton John | Image:Elton John /Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Music legend Elton John has now been inducted into the EGOT Hall of Fame. The Rocket Man singer, 76, won an Emmy Award for Best Variety Special for Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger’s Stadium, adding him to the short list of celebrities to have earned an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony (EGOT), reports People magazine.

Elton John skipped the Emmy ceremony

Amy Poehler, who presented the award, hinted at his new status in her introduction for his nomination saying: “Now I can’t speak for Elton but, 'EGOT' to be excited about that.” Elton did not attend the event to accept the award, but the special's producers went up to receive the award on his behalf, saying that he "sent his love and thanks" to the voters.

Elton John 

 

“We knew this show would be historic because it was going to be Elton’s last ever show in North America on tour. We knew it would be historic because it was Disney’s first-ever live global stream,” one of the producers said while accepting John’s Emmy onstage.

“We did not know it was gonna be historic because it was going to win a man who has created the soundtrack to all of our lives. He’s done so much great for society — who is all of our heroes. We didn’t know that it was gonna win him an EGOT. "

Advertisement

Elton John issues statement after achieving EGOT status 

In a separate news release after the win, Elton -- now the 19th person to ever score the coveted four awards -- added: “I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight. The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world.

Advertisement
Elton John 

 

“Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful."

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 11:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  5. Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement