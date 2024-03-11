Advertisement

Emma Stone won the Academy Award for Best Actress In A Leading Role for Poor Things. She beat Lily Gladstone for her role in Killers Of The Flower Moon. On the stage, she broke down in tears. This is her second Oscar win after La La Land.

Emma Stone wins Best Actress In A Leading Role at Oscars 2024

Emma Stone won the Oscar for her performance in the film Poor Things, which also features Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael. Earlier, she had won the Oscar for La La Land starring Ryan Gosling opposite her. As the actress won her second Oscar, she got emotional and broke down in tears on the stage. She expressed gratitude during her acceptance speech.

File photo of Emma Stone at Oscars 2024 | Image: AP

The actress' portrayal of the placid yet eccentric Bella Baxter, brimming with curiosity, maneuvering the same through gallant steps, has emerged as an awards season favourite.

More about Poor Things

Poor Things is adapted from the 1992 novel of the same name, penned by Alasdair Gray. Stone stars as protagonist Bella Baxter, a young Victorian London woman. Her lifeless body stands resurrected by a scientist after she commits suicide. What follows is a whimsical voyage of self-discovery as she tepidly but surely reconstructs her true identity.

The film has been directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and is written by Tony McNamara.