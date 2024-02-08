Advertisement

Matthew Perry, who gained the spotlight for playing Chandler Bing in Friends, received an emotional tribute during the 2024 Emmys In Memoriam segment. Perry died unexpectedly in October 2023. He was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, according to law enforcement. The segment also included late stars such as Len Goodman, Andre Braugher, Lance Reddick, Paul Reubens, Barbra Walters, Kirstie Alley, among others.

Matthew Perry gets honoured at Emmy Awards 2024

Charlie Puth and singer-songwriter duo The War and Treaty performed during the segment, first starting with a rendition of Puth’s See You Again before delivering a stripped-down cover of the Friends theme song I’ll Be There for You by The Rembrandts, reports Variety.

A tribute to those who have passed during the last year set to the theme song of Friends



Rest in Peace Matthew Perry, Lance Reddick, et al #Emmys #Emmys2024pic.twitter.com/EvgKkFmsEc — Reneé Rapp Fan (What's a 'Pyro Les'?) ❤️‍🔥 🔥 (@foreverwilllast) January 16, 2024

The “Friends” theme song performed live at the Emmys during the In Memorian segment. pic.twitter.com/xmzR2YpTIj — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 16, 2024

What happened to Matthew Perry?

Matthew Perry passed away in October 2023 at 54 years old. There were no signs of foul play or drugs on the scene.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office later revealed that he died from “the acute effects of ketamine”.

Perry was best known for playing the hilarious, sarcastic Chandler Bing on Friends in the ’90s and early 2000s. He starred in more than 200 episodes of the NBC sitcom across 10 seasons.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” Perry’s 'Friends' cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer wrote in a statement following the news of his death.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The 75th Emmy Awards is being telecast four months after they were originally scheduled. The Emmys, which were delayed by last year's SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strikes, will finally have the actors dressed to the nines and ready to walk the red carpet.

(With inputs from IANS)