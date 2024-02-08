Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 07:12 IST

Emmy Awards 2024: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Make First Appearance As Couple On Red Carpet

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco arrived together to attend the 75th Emmy Awards 2024. This marked their first appearance on red carpet.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Selena and Benny Blanco
Selena and Benny Blanco | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco arrived together to attend the 75th Emmy Awards 2024. The couple went public with their relationship in December 2023 and made their first red carpet appearance at Emmys 2024. While Selena donned a maroon sequinned ensemble, Benny looked dapper in his formal attire.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's first appearance on red carpet

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco stunned as they arrived together for the 75th Emmy Awards 2024. Benny wore a trench coat, a grey button-down shirt, and matching baggy pants, while Selena looked stunning on the red carpet in a see-through gown adorned with deep red wine-colored jewels. Selena's shimmering gown for the Emmys is a custom look by luxury designer Oscar de la Renta, with jewels from Tiffany & Co.

Selena Gomez’s friends are ‘protective’ of her amid budding romance  

As per a new report, singer-actress Selena Gomez can't get enough of Benny Blanco. The Single Soon musician, 31, is "super happy and present" amid her romance with Blanco, 35, reports People magazine. A source said: "She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment. Maybe that's Benny or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally.” Needless to say, "everyone is so happy that she's happy," says the insider. The source notes that people in Gomez's circle are "protective" of the singer-actress.

"Everyone was a fan of hers before Only Murders in the Building, and now everyone is protective of her. With her cast and crew, the feeling is ‘any boyfriend of Selena’s is a boyfriend of ours'", the insider continues. 

About 75th Emmy Awards 2024

The Emmys are also regarded as one of the four major entertainment awards in the United States, alongside the Grammy Awards (for music), the Academy Awards (for movies), and the Tony Awards (for theater). Less than 20 people have won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, or Tony, collectively known as the EGOT.

The 75th Emmy Awards is being telecast four months after they were originally scheduled. The Emmys, which were delayed by last year's SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strikes, will finally have the actors dressed to the nines and ready to walk the red carpet.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 06:54 IST

