Updated January 16th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

It's controversial/ Emmy Awards: Katherine Heigl Reunites With Grey’s Anatomy Cast, Talks About Her Controversial Exit

Katherine Heigl's reunion with her Grey's Anatomy cast including Ellen Pompeo and others was noteworthy given her controversial departure from the series.

Republic Entertainment Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Katherine Heigl appeared on stage with her former Grey's Anatomy co-stars Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, and others at the Emmy Awards, in one of the stars' most public reunions. Paul Walter Hauser received the Emmy for supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or film for his role in Apple's Black Bird. The Emmys telecast featured numerous cast reunions, ranging from Martin to The Sopranos, but Heigl's reunion with her Grey's Anatomy cast was noteworthy given her controversial departure from the series.

Katherine Heigl nods to her controversial exit from the show

Katherine Heigl joined the former Grey’s Anatomy cast members Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson on stage during the Emmy Awards.

“When the first episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ aired in March of 2005, I’m not sure if Shonda Rhimes knew that she had created a show that would have a lasting imprint on television and create lifelong friendships,” Pompeo said to the audience ahead of the show’s 20th season launching this year.

“And yes, there have been changes over the years,” Heigl said with a wink to the camera, reports Variety.

“But the one constant is the amazing fanbase.”

Wilson noted that fans have “stayed with us through plane crashes, superstorms, earthquakes, and a global pandemic, and as we start our 20th season, we are officially the longest-running prime-time medical drama in TV history".

Cast of Grey's Anatomy | Image: FanPage/X

 

“And that would not be possible without all of you, so to all our fans,” Pickens Jr. concluded.

“To all of you, thank you.”

Katherine Heigl's past achievements for Grey's Anatomy

Katherine Heigl won the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series in 2007 for her role as Izzie Stevens on Grey's Anatomy, but she faced criticism the following year when she refused to submit to the Emmys because she felt the next round of episodes did not provide her with enough material. It surprised the industry because previous winners are almost always nominated again. Heigl left the ABC medical drama series after season 6.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published January 16th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

