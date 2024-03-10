Advertisement

In a nod to the past, the organisers of the 2024 Oscars are reintroducing a popular concept from the 2009 ceremony: the 'Fab Five' Presenters Format. This format, which sees five previous winners in each acting category honour the current nominees before revealing the winners, aims to bring a sense of nostalgia and celebration to this year's event.

What more do we know about the Fab Five format?

During a press conference held on Wednesday, March 6 via Zoom, Raj Kapoor, the executive producer and showrunner of the Oscars, expressed his excitement about revisiting this concept. "I think one of the things we’re most excited about is what we call Fab Five," Kapoor stated. "We did a deep dive into so many of the past Oscar shows, and even though we’ve been a part of previous shows, even though I think all of us have watched the show since we were kids, we always feel like we learn."

The Fab Five Presenters Format, originally introduced in 2009, involves five past winners in each of the four acting categories introducing the current nominees before announcing the winners. This format has historically resulted in memorable moments of applause and celebration among past and present winners alike. From standing ovations to heartwarming speeches, the Fab Five format creates a sense of camaraderie and exclusivity among those honoured.

Advertisement

Why is the Fab Five format returning?

Raj talked about the decision to bring back this format for the 2024 Oscars and said, “We did a deep dive into Oscars history...one of the best moments we loved was the storytelling...past winners speaking to present nominees... a lovely connection and human interaction”.

Advertisement

The 96th Academy Awards is set to take place on 11 March 2024 at 4:30 am IST.