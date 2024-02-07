Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

German Actress Sandra Huller Reacts To Her First Ever Oscar Nomination For Anatomy Of A Fall

Sandra Huller is amazed by the kind of attention she is getting after the recent Oscar nominations announcement.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sandra Huller
Sandra Huller | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sandra Huller, who landed a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her performance in the legal drama thriller film Anatomy of a Fall, is amazed by the kind of attention she is getting after the announcement. The 45-year-old talked about the reaction of people around her and how all of it makes her “giggly.” 

Sandra Huller on her Oscar nomination 

In a conversation with Variety Huller delved deeper into the attention she has been getting since the news of her nomination broke in the public. The German actress said, "I find myself giggling in the morning because it is so nice," acknowledging that she is "definitely not" used to the attention that the nod is attracting. "When I walk my dog, people are shouting congratulations at me. People I've never seen before," she added.

 

The 2023 French courtroom drama thriller Anatomy of a Fall is helmed by Justine Triet, based on a screenplay she co-wrote with Arthur Harari. Sandra Huller plays a writer who is attempting to clear her name of any involvement in her husband's passing.

Anatomy of a Fall scores multiple Oscar nominations 

The French courtroom drama is also nominated for Best Picture at the 96th Academy Awards, as well as Best Editing, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay by Justine Triet. Huller's performance as Voyter, a novelist on trial for the strange murder of her husband Samuel (Samuel Theis), won her a Golden Globe nomination as well as a nomination for supporting actress at next month's BAFTA Awards.

 

When Huller talked about creating her made-up character for Anatomy of a Fall. She shared, "I think I wanted to create somebody who would be capable of doing it, I wanted certain people to be a little bit afraid of her. Because why do we always have to be sweet and good victims and all these things? I had a little fun in leaving it in the dark."

(with inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US President Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World18 minutes ago

  2. OTD: Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in Delhi

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  3. Harda Blast: 11 Dead, Over 200 Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion

    Videos19 minutes ago

  4. A&M restructuring duo takes charge of Evergrande overhaul

    Business News20 minutes ago

  5. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement