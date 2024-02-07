Advertisement

Sandra Huller, who landed a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her performance in the legal drama thriller film Anatomy of a Fall, is amazed by the kind of attention she is getting after the announcement. The 45-year-old talked about the reaction of people around her and how all of it makes her “giggly.”

Sandra Huller on her Oscar nomination

In a conversation with Variety Huller delved deeper into the attention she has been getting since the news of her nomination broke in the public. The German actress said, "I find myself giggling in the morning because it is so nice," acknowledging that she is "definitely not" used to the attention that the nod is attracting. "When I walk my dog, people are shouting congratulations at me. People I've never seen before," she added.

The 2023 French courtroom drama thriller Anatomy of a Fall is helmed by Justine Triet, based on a screenplay she co-wrote with Arthur Harari. Sandra Huller plays a writer who is attempting to clear her name of any involvement in her husband's passing.

Anatomy of a Fall scores multiple Oscar nominations

The French courtroom drama is also nominated for Best Picture at the 96th Academy Awards, as well as Best Editing, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay by Justine Triet. Huller's performance as Voyter, a novelist on trial for the strange murder of her husband Samuel (Samuel Theis), won her a Golden Globe nomination as well as a nomination for supporting actress at next month's BAFTA Awards.

When Huller talked about creating her made-up character for Anatomy of a Fall. She shared, "I think I wanted to create somebody who would be capable of doing it, I wanted certain people to be a little bit afraid of her. Because why do we always have to be sweet and good victims and all these things? I had a little fun in leaving it in the dark."

(with inputs from ANI)

