Published 05:32 IST, January 6th 2025
Golden Globes 2025 LIVE Updates: Emilia Perez Wins Best Non-English Language Film, Defeats India's All We Imagine As Light
Golden Globes 2025 LIVE Updates: The red carpet is rolled out at The Beverly Hilton in California as India eyes two wins at the prestigious awards ceremony. Payal Kapadia is in the running for the Best Director Motion Picture. At the same time, her indie film All We Imgine As Light is competing in the Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language category. Check out the full winners list here.
Golden Globes 2025 LIVE Updates: Hollywood's awards season kicked off in style with the 82nd edition of the Golden Globes. The red carpet has been rolled out at the Beverly Hilton in California, with the nominees, cast, and crew of the best from the world of TV and motion pictures arriving, their eyes set on glory. Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser and the show’s producers rolled out the red carpet ahead of the ceremony. Check out the full winners list updated live as stars shine bright at the prestigious awards ceremony.
Golden Globes 2025 LIVE Updates: Payal Kapadia is representing India at the 82nd edition of the Golden Globes Awards. After her Cannes-winning movie All We Imagine As Light failed to become India's entry at the Oscars, the title is in the running in the Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language category while Payal eyes history herself with a nomination in the Best Director Motion Picture category.
The presenters for this year's Golden Globes include Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Auli`i Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O'Hara, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Edgar Ramirez, Elton John, Gal Gadot and many more. The ceremony will be hosted by stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser. She is the first woman to solo host the Golden Globes ceremony in the history of the awards show.
07:30 IST, January 6th 2025
Conclave wins Best Screenplay
Golden Globe for the best screenplay was won by Peter Straughan for Conclave. He bested Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez), Sean Baker (Anora), Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold (The Brutalist), Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain) and Coralie Fargeat (The Substance) to secure his 1st Golden Globe.
07:29 IST, January 6th 2025
Jeremy Allen White wins Golden Globe for The Bear
The Golden Globe for Best Actor Male (TV) Musical Or Comedy was won by Jeremy Allen White for The Bear. He defeated Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This), Ted Danson (A Man on the Inside), Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building), Jason Segel (Shrinking) and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building).
07:18 IST, January 6th 2025
2nd Golden Globe for team Shogun
The Golden Globe for the best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television went to Tadanobu Asano for Shogun. This is the Japanese actor's first nomination and win.
07:14 IST, January 6th 2025
Another first Golden Globe winner - Jessica Gunning
Golden Globe for the best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television was bagged by Jessica Gunning for Baby Reindeer. She defeated Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Dakota Fanning (Ripley), Allison Janney (The Diplomat) and Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country).
07:03 IST, January 6th 2025
Hiroyuki Sanada wins his first ever Golden Globe
Golden Globe for the best performance by a male actor in a television series, drama, went to Hiroyuki Sanada for his role in Shogun. He defeated Donald Glover (Mr and Mrs Smith), Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal) and Billy Bob Thornton (Landman) to clinch his first Golden Globe.
06:58 IST, January 6th 2025
Kieran Culkin wins his 2nd Golden Globe
Golden Globe for the best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture went to Kieran Culkin for his role in A Real Pain. He is now a six-time nominee and a two-time Golden Globe winner.
06:56 IST, January 6th 2025
It's a date night for Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who announced their engagement in December 2024, arrived on the red carpet together. Gomez, who was nominated at the Golden Globes in 2 categories, lost in both.
06:51 IST, January 6th 2025
Jean Smart clinches a Golden Globe
The Golden Globe for the best performance by a female actor in a television series- musical or comedy went to Jean Smart for her role in Hacks. She defeated Kristen Bell for Nobody Wants This; Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear); Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) and Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along).
06:48 IST, January 6th 2025
Zoe Saldaña defeats Selena Gomez for Golden Globe win
The award for Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture goes to Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez. She defeated her co-star Selena Gomez, who was nominated for her role in the same movie.
06:40 IST, January 6th 2025
Kylie Jenner supports boyfriend Timothee Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet, who is nominated at the Golden Globes in the Best Actor Motion Picture category for his role in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, was seen at the awards ceremony with his bae Kylie Jenner. host Nikki Glaser praised Chalamet's role in the movie.
06:36 IST, January 6th 2025
Nikki Glaser kicks off the Golden Globes
Nikki Glaser fired off the 2025 Golden Globes awards ceremony with a monologue, which was equal bits humourous and sarcastic. She welcomed Hollywood's biggest to the "night of ozempic", a drug popular for its weight loss benefits.
06:32 IST, January 6th 2025
Spider-Man crossover: Andrew Garfield helps Zendaya
With 10 minutes to showtime, the crowd was anxiously trying to make it to their seats in time while getting in hellos. Andrew Garfield gave a hand to Zendaya, holding her train as she walked down the stairs. The actress was dressed in a rust orange gown.
06:27 IST, January 6th 2025
Zendaya slays in a rust orange gown
Golden Globe nominee Zendaya, who is in the running in the best female actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy for her role in Challengers, arrived in style on the red carpet.
06:24 IST, January 6th 2025
India's Payal Kapadia at the Golden Globes red carpet
Payal Kapadia, who is nominated in the Best Director category for her film All We Imagine As Light, posed on the red carpet. The film is also nominated for Best Motion Picture Non-English Language category.
06:17 IST, January 6th 2025
What's for dinner?
The Golden Globes, known as the “party of the year,” will bring back the celeb-beloved Nobu Restaurants group. Chef Nobu Matsuhisa returns with several signature dishes, highlighted by The Gold Standard Roll — sushi that includes king crab inside, topped with salmon, gold flakes and caviar, and yuzu sauce on the side. The dish is served in the restaurant for $77. Other dishes from Matsuhisa include seaweed tacos, yellowtail jalapenos, sashimi salad, black cod and three pieces of tuna, white fish and salmon sushi.
06:10 IST, January 6th 2025
'Catwoman' Zoe Kravitz looks stunning on the red carpet
The Batman actress Zoe Kravitz, who will be presenting the Golden Globes to one of the winners in the various categories across film and TV, arrived in style at the red carpet.
06:04 IST, January 6th 2025
Nominee Ariana Grande looks stunning in a golden gown
Ariana Grande, nominated for her role in Wicked in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture, made her way to the red carpet in a flowy, off-shoulder gown.
05:54 IST, January 6th 2025
How and when to watch Golden Globes 2025 in India?
In India, the Golden Globes Awards ceremony can be streamed live on Lionsgate Play. The red carpet ceremony is currently streaming live on the platform.
05:51 IST, January 6th 2025
Ali Wong at the red carpet
The Beef actress Ali Wong was snapped at the Golden Globes red carpet as the ceremony kicked off in style at The Beverly Hotel in California.
05:41 IST, January 6th 2025
Host Nikki Glaser snapped
Nikki Glaser, the first woman to host the Golden Globes ceremony solo in the history of the awards show, was snapped having a moment at the red carpet.
05:39 IST, January 6th 2025
Golden Globe nominee Cynthia Erivo at red carpet
Cynthia Erivo, who is nominated for her role in Wicked in the Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy category, arrived at the Golden Globes ceremony in style.
05:34 IST, January 6th 2025
Mindy Kaling arrives at the red carpet
Mindy Kaling is here and ready to present a Golden Globe at the awards ceremony. Earlier, she announced the nominations with Morris Chestnut.
Updated 07:45 IST, January 6th 2025