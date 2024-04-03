×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 09:52 IST

Golden Globes 2025: Nominations To Be Announced In December, Know Key Dates And Other Details

The 82nd Golden Globes will air live coast to coast from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
golden globes
golden globes | Image:Britannica
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 5, 2025, announced on the official social media handle on Tuesday. The show will air live coast to coast from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs). As per The Hollywood Reporter, the nominations for the upcoming session will be announced later this year on December 9.

Where to watch the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes aired on NBC for all but two years from 1996 to 2023. The show wasn't televised in 2008 due to a WGA strike or in 2022 amid widely reported ethical and membership issues within the organization. The Globes moved to CBS earlier this year. Announcing the dates, they posted a video from the red carpet ceremony and captioned it as "Mark your calendar. The Golden Globe Awards return LIVE Sunday, January 5, 2025, on @cbstv and @paramountplus! #GoldenGlobes."

Timetable of 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards

Thursday, August 1: Submission website opens for 2025 Golden Globe motion picture and television entries.

Advertisement

Monday, November 4: The deadline for motion picture and television submissions is Monday, November 4, 2024. Entries for the official Golden Globe Award submissions must be completed online. The website will open on Aug. 1.

Monday, November 18: Deadline for television nomination ballots to be sent to all voters.

Advertisement

Sunday, November 24: Final screening date for television.

Monday, November 25: Deadline for receipt of television nomination ballots by 5 p.m. PT.

Advertisement

Tuesday, November 26: Deadline for motion picture nomination ballots to be sent to all voters.

Tuesday, December 3: Final screening date for motion pictures and cinematic and box office achievement.

Advertisement

Wednesday, December 4: The deadline for the receipt of motion picture nomination ballots is 5 p.m. PT.

Monday, December 9: Announcement of nominations for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at 5 a.m. PT.

Advertisement

Friday, December 13: Final ballots sent to all voters.

Wednesday, January 1, 2025: Deadline for the receipt of final ballots by 5 p.m. PT.

Advertisement

Sunday, January 5, 2025: Presentation of the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at 5 p.m. PT.

The Golden Globes honour talent across both movie and TV categories.

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 08:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Video Of Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People On A Chennai Street Goes Viral

Zombie Behaviour

10 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan Earthquake

13 minutes ago
Tottenham held 1-1 at West Ham to dent Champions League hopes

Suprs draw with West Ham

16 minutes ago
Relegation-fighting Burnley lets lead slip away in 1-1 draw with Wolves

Burnley lets lead slip

20 minutes ago
Richest Copa Libertadores gets started with Brazilian teams the favorites to win

Copa favourites

23 minutes ago
Exam Results

KSEAB 2nd PUC Results

25 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

30 minutes ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

Taiwan Earthquake

30 minutes ago
Man United defenders Martinez and Lindelof ruled out for at least a month because of injuries

United's injury woes

30 minutes ago
India bond yields fall

Bond yields

32 minutes ago
Calvert-Lewin

Everton draw at Newcastle

34 minutes ago
Education News

CTET registration date

34 minutes ago
Visweswara Rao

Visweswara Rao Dies

36 minutes ago
Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Singer On Fake Patriotism

38 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal Fact Check

40 minutes ago
KL Rahul and Mayank Yadav

KL Rahul on Mayank Yadav

41 minutes ago
Gopal Rai

India News LIVE

41 minutes ago
Education News

KCET hall ticket

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Stop what you're doing & watch him bowl': Mayank Yadav mesmerizes world

    Sports 5 hours ago

  2. World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain

    World11 hours ago

  3. IIT Graduate Caught Lying on Resume in Shocking Interview

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Woman, Her Friend Faked Kidnapping to Get Money For Abroad Trip

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Student Trying April Fool's Trick Over Video Call, Ends Up Hanging Self

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo