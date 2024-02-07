Advertisement

The 66th Grammy Awards will take place Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Most of the awards are handed out before that during the Premiere Ceremony, which the Recording Academy will stream live ahead of the telecast, which starts at 8 pm in the US and 6:30 am on February 5 In India. Here’s what you need to know about the awards, including how to stream and where you can see music’s biggest stars walking the red carpet.

Who’s hosting the Grammys?

The Grammy-nominated comedian Trevor Noah will once again host, marking his fourth consecutive year on the job. Noah himself is up for a Grammy this year, receiving his second nomination for best comedy album. He also recently won an Emmy, with his final season of The Daily Show taking home the award for Outstanding Talk Series at the January 15 show.

How can you watch the Grammys?

The Awards will only be broadcast exclusively on CBS. As an alternative, you can watch the ceremony live online by logging into CBS.com. If you are unable to watch CBS, you can watch the 66th Grammy Awards or Grammys 2024 on Paramount+. Watch the show live on DirecTV Stream and other services that offer live television to see your favorites take home the trophy. For the viewers in India, If you use a VPN like ExpressVPN, you can access CBS and Paramount+ through your typical streaming provider.

Who’s nominated this year?

SZA enters the Grammys with a leading nine nominations. “Kill Bill,” a revenge anthem cloaked in an R&B ballad, earned her nods for record of the year, song of the year, and best R&B performance. “SOS” is also up for album of the year and best progressive R&B album.

Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers have the second-most nominations, with seven. Six of Bridgers’ nods are with her band boygenius. Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff also earned six.

Who is performing?

SZA is among the most recent Grammy performers announced, along with the first-ever Grammy performance from Joni Mitchell. The 80-year-old folk-rock legend’s surprise live show at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival, her first full concert in 20 years, led to a release that was nominated for best folk album. Mitchell has won nine Grammys and a lifetime achievement award from the music academy, and many fans expected to never see her perform again after she had an aneurysm and other health complications in 2015.

Performers previously announced include Grammy winners and current nominees Eilish, Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Luke Combs, and Travis Scott. Billy Joel, a five-time Grammy Award winner and 23-time nominee, will also perform.

Eilish has seven Grammys and is up for six this year. Lipa and Rodrigo both have three Grammys; Lipa is nominated for two awards and Rodrigo is nominated for six. Both Scott and Combs may become first-time winners; Scott has 10 career nominations to his name, while Combs has seven. Burna Boy won the award for Best Global Music Album in 2021 for “Twice As Tall”; he also has 10 career nominations.

Who is presenting?

Christina Aguilera, Samara Joy, Lenny Kravitz, Maluma, Lionel Richie, Mark Ronson, Meryl Streep, Taylor Tomlinson, and Oprah Winfrey are among some of the guests presenting the awards to the winners.