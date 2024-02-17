Advertisement

Gulzar, courtesy of his near-immortal legacy of lyrical talent and poetic flair, will soon be decorated with the Jnanpith Award. Also being conferred with the same honour is Sanskrit scholar and spiritual leader Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya. The decision was announced by the selection committee for the 58th Jnanpith Awards for the year 2023.

A look at Gulzar's expansive legacy



Born as Sampooran Singh Kalra, Gulzar's first big break in a career which now stands defined by his name, came from Bimal Roy. The legendary director brought Gulzar on board to pen the lyrics for his last film, the cult classic Bandini (1963). It was for Bandini that he wrote the lyrics for his first song in Hindi cinema - Mora Gora Rang Le Le - picturised on Nutan and memorably sung by Lata Mangeshkar to the music of Sachin Dev Burman. Gulzar was not even 30 at the time.

Exploring his own range with words, particularly his appreciatively daring flair for Urdu poetry, Gulzar's work has near-traversed every genre in existence. From the prayer song Humko Mann Ki Shakti Dena from Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Guddi to the anthemic Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire or even the foot-tapping Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli - Gulzar has penned it all. His words have been sung by the likes of Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Examples of these include Musafir Hoon Yaron from Parichay, Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi from Aandhi and Mera Kuchh Samaan from Ijaazat.

Gulzar used to paint cars to support himself



Though Gulzar emerged as a pioneer in his chosen field, things were not always as smooth sailing. There was a point of time when the legendary lyricist used to paint cars to support himself. He had made his way to Mumbai to join his elder brother as the two pursued their degrees. However, Gulzar never quite got along with him which is what led him to look for ways to be self-reliant.

His romance with words as a matter of fact, was inspired from the translations of the works of Rabindranath Tagore in school - something he has now built an infallible legacy out of.

(with inputs from IANS)