Guru Dutt is one of the most well-known actors and personalities in the Hindi film industry. The actor boasts an illustrious career of over 2 decades. In his honour, a 2-day film festival and musical event will be organised in Bengaluru.

Guru Dutt movies and songs to be celebrated in Bengaluru

On May 4, the Rotary Needy Heart Foundation will organise a two-day film and music festival. The proceedings from the event will go towards life-saving heart surgeries for underprivileged children across the country. The organisers of the event said, “Guru Dutt would have turned 100 this year. Also, many from his core team, like cinematographer V K Murthy, were from Bengaluru. So, we thought it was the right time to organise a tribute festival for him here.”

A file photo of Guru Dutt | Image: IMDb

The film festival will celebrate the life and work of the veteran actor who was also a director and producer. For the celebration, a variety of the actors’ movies will be shown and his hit songs will be played over the weekend. The organiser told PTI, “A selection of his iconic films like Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Mr and Mrs 55 and Aar Paar will be screened on May 4 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Bengaluru and on May 5 at the auditorium of Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy in Banashankari here.”

All about the celebration

The musical evening will be held on May 4 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Bengaluru. Singers Ram Tirath, Shruti Bhide, Govind Kurnool, Narasimhan Kannan and Divya Raghavan, accompanied by an orchestra led by Pradeep Patkar have been called to perform the iconic songs from Guru Dutt's films. The organiser told PTI, “He was a true visionary whose work transcended boundaries. Through this festival, we hope to inspire a new generation to experience the magic of his cinema.”