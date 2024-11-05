sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Wikipedia | Elon Musk | India vs Canada | US Elections |

Published 22:20 IST, November 5th 2024

IFFI 2024: Ranbir Kapoor To Join Special Session To Celebrate Raj Kapoor's Centenary

Superstar Ranbir Kapoor is set to participate in a special conversation with filmmaker Rahul Rawail to celebrate his grandfather and multihyphenate Raj Kapoor's 100th birth centenary at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor | Image: X
Advertisement

22:20 IST, November 5th 2024