IFFI 2024: Ranbir Kapoor To Join Special Session To Celebrate Raj Kapoor's Centenary
Superstar Ranbir Kapoor is set to participate in a special conversation with filmmaker Rahul Rawail to celebrate his grandfather and multihyphenate Raj Kapoor's 100th birth centenary at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).
Ranbir Kapoor | Image: X
